Kovind welcomes Switzerland, Malta, Botswana envoys; thanks their governments for supporting India in UN Security Council

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind accepted credentials from the ambassador of Switzerland, besides the high commissioners of Malta and Botswana on Wednesday.

According to an official statement by the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Ambassador of Switzerland Ralf Heckner, High Commissioner of Malta Reuben Gauci, and High Commissioner of Botswana Gilbert Shimane Mangole presented their credentials.



According to the statement, President Kovind conveyed his good wishes to the envoys on their appointments. "He noted that India has enjoyed warm and friendly relations with all the three countries and that our ties were deeply rooted in a common vision of peace and prosperity. He also thanked their governments for supporting India's candidature for the non-permanent seat of United Nations Security Council for the term 2021-22," the statement read.

Kovind highlighted that the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the need for greater global cooperation to ensure collective health and economic well-being.

"He further expressed his optimism that the international community will soon find a solution to the pandemic and will emerge stronger and more resilient from the crisis," read the statement. (ANI)

