KP Oli greets Modi on New Year, extends invitation to visit Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan 01 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli">Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday exchanged new year's greetings and expressed confidence that the year 2020 will prove to be successful in further elevating bilateral ties between the two neighbours.

During the telephonic conversation, Oli also extended an invitation to Modi to visit Nepal.

"This morning I had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We exchanged new year's greetings and best wishes," tweeted Oli.

"We shared that the year 2019 proved to be successful in elevating bilateral ties to a new height and expressed our confidence that the year 2020 will be equally successful in taking our relations to the next level by resolving pending issues. I renewed my cordial invitation to Modi for a visit to Nepal," he added. (ANI)