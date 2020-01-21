KP Oli invites PM Modi to visit Nepal

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday extended an invitation to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to visit Kathmandu, saying that the visit would provide the two countries to chart the course of action for the future.

Oli extended the invitation via video conferencing during the inauguration of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at the Jogbani-Biratnagar border.

"I would like to renew my cordial invitation to you to pay a visit to Nepal at your earliest convenience. Your visit will provide us an excellent opportunity to review the achievements made and chart the course of action for the future," Oli said.

Oli said that the time has come to resolve all pending issues between India and Nepal through dialogue in the lasting interest of the two countries, and asserted that his government is committed to working with New Delhi towards this end.

Oli and Prime Minister Narendra Modi jointly inaugurated the Integrated Check Post, built with India's assistance in a bid to facilitate trade and people's movement between the two countries.

A video showcasing the remarkable progress in the Indian government-assisted post-earthquake housing reconstruction projects in Nepal was also screened during the inauguration.

The Indian government had committed to building as many as 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, of which 45,000 have already been built, the Prime Minister's office said. (ANI)