Kumar Mangalam Birla speaking to ANI in Bangkok on Friday. Photo/ANI
Kumar Mangalam Birla speaking to ANI in Bangkok on Friday. Photo/ANI

Kumar Mangalam Birla praises PM Modi for improving 'ease of doing business'

By Ashoke Raj | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:01 IST

Bangkok (Thailand), Nov 1 (ANI): Chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Central government for facilitating 'ease of doing business' in India.
In an exclusive interview to ANI, Kumar Mangalam Birla said: "I think the fact is that business has become transparent and much less corrupt."
Birla, who was in Thailand to mark the 50th anniversary of his group's entry into the country, said: "If I can be blunt about it, it's a huge devour shift for doing business in India."
"It causes short term pain to several people, but I'm sure that in the long term and even in the medium term, it cleans out a lot of clogged systems," he said.
Recently India recorded a jump of 14 positions to the 63rd among 190 countries as per the World Bank. India has appeared among top-10 improvers for the third time in a row.
On India's ranking, Birla praised the current government and said that the country can do even better.
"I think we can do even better, but we must remember that doing business in India means in most cases, working with the state and Central governments on a particular project," he said.
"And given the fact that we are such a large country, it makes it a little more challenging but having said that, I can see the coordination between states and the Central governments on dealing with projects is now much better than in the past," he added.
Speaking about the prevailing state of employment in the country, Birla said: "I think employment has to come back with new investment. Indian corporates have been slow to invest in the last five-six years."
"The reason behind it has been the fact that several corporates are laden with debt. I think the focus has been on reducing debt to free up space in the balance sheet. It will take another couple of years in my sense before you can see large investments happening by Indian corporates again," said Birla. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:56 IST

India, Germany to deepen efforts to resume stalled negotiations...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): India and Germany on Friday underlined their determination to enhance bilateral trade investment and agreed to deepen efforts to resume the stalled negotiations between European Union and New Delhi on the free trade agreement.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:34 IST

KM Birla thanks PM Modi for joining Group's golden jubilee...

Bangkok (Thailand), Nov 1 (ANI): Chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the conglomerate's golden jubilee celebrations in Thailand.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:21 IST

Azadi March: Fazlur Rehman gives Imran Khan 2-day ultimatum to resign

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 1 (ANI): Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday gave Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan the ultimatum of two days to resign in the face of the massive ongoing anti-government -- Azadi March -- in the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:03 IST

Time to send Imran Khan's govt packing, says Shehbaz Sharif at...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 1 (ANI): Hitting out at Prime Minister Imran Khan-led central government, Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the time has come to send the "fake" government packing.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 22:59 IST

Network for Crisis Management's 17th annual conference to be...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The 17th annual Crisis Management Conference (CMC) of the Network for Crisis Management will be held in the Philippines' capital Manila on November 14 and 15.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 21:58 IST

Rajnath Singh pays floral tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri in Tashkent

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], Nov 1 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at his memorial in Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:33 IST

US: 4 killed in shooting during Halloween party in California

Washington DC [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): At least four people were killed and four others sustained injuries in a shooting incident during a Halloween party in Orinda, California on Thursday night, police has said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:33 IST

German Chancellor Merkel, PM Modi pay homage at Gandhi Smriti

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel paid homage at the Gandhi Smriti here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:00 IST

US working will allies to ensure adequate oil supply to offset...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The United States is working with its allies to ensure adequate oil supply in the market so as to offset sanctions on Iran, country's Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday, adding that Washington is sensitive to the fact that India has tremendous energy needs

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 19:21 IST

Nepal: School building built with India's assistance inaugurated

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 1 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri on Friday inaugurated a school building constructed with India's assistance in Nepal's western district of Darchula.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:05 IST

Germal Chancellor Merkel meets President Kovind

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:31 IST

India, Germany sign over 20 MoUs in fields of AI, education,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): India and Germany on Friday signed over 20 agreements including several in the form of Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), education, agriculture, maritime technology among others following talks between Prime Minister Narend

Read More
iocl