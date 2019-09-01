Kunduz: 10 feared dead in explosion amid Afghan forces-Taliban clashes

Kunduz [Afghanistan], Sept 1 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 10 people are feared dead in an explosion that rocked the Afghan city of Kunduz, which has been a battleground between the Afghan government's forces and the Taliban for hours, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The explosion occurred in the middle of the main square at 18:20 (13:20 GMT) when Police Commander General Manzoor held a gathering with the government's forces.

Quoting sources, Sputnik reported that the Police Commander is amongst those wounded due to the blast. Media representatives are feared to be among the victims as well.

Kunduz has been rocked by fighting between Afghan forces and Taliban's militants who staged an attack on the city last night. While the Afghan government claims that the attack has been successfully repelled, the Sputnik correspondent reports that the fighting continues and there are fears that if the battle is not over till night, the Taliban might have a chance to seize the city. (Sputnik/ANI)

