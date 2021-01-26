Kunduz blast: Deputy Head of provincial council, bodyguard wounded

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 26 (ANI): Safiullah Amiri, deputy head of the Kunduz provincial council, and his bodyguard were wounded in the Kunduz blast on Tuesday morning, reported TOLO News.

The information was provided by Mohammad Yousuf Ayoubi, the head of the provincial council.

The incident took place in Kunduz city when Safiullah Amiri left for his home for the office, informed Ayoubi.



"Safiullah Amiri and his bodyguard were transferred to the hospital for treatment," he said.

The local security officials are yet to comment on the blast, reported TOLO News.

No group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Earlier, on Monday, a roadside bomb blast which targeted policemen in Afghanistan's Herat province killed a chief of a counter-terrorism unit in Shindand district.

As per Sputnik, the US-Taliban deal called for Washington to withdraw troops in exchange for insurgent promises not to allow Afghanistan to become a terrorist safe haven. But, intra-Afghan talks have been stalled as violence in Afghanistan continues unabated. (ANI)

