Kurdish administration announces agreement with Damascus for deployment of troops near Turkish border

Damascus [Syria], Oct 14 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing Turkish offensive in the region, the Kurdish administration in northern Syria has announced a deal with the Damascus government on a Syrian troop deployment near the border with Turkey to confront Ankara's offensive.

"In order to prevent and confront this aggression, an agreement has been reached with the Syrian government... so that the Syrian army can deploy along the Syrian-Turkish border to assist the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)," the Kurdish administration was quoted as saying in a statement on its Facebook page by Al Jazeera.

The agreement struck with the Damascus government "paves the way to liberate the rest of the Syrian cities occupied by the Turkish army such as Afrin", the Kurds said in their statement.

This comes even as the international condemnation of Turkey's military incursions in the region grew with several leaders from the world calling to immediately halt the offensive. France has even suspended the arms export to Turkey over the issue. (ANI)

