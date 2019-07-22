Representative image
Representative image

Kuwait raises concern amid escalating tension in Gulf

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 03:54 IST

Kuwait City [Kuwait], July 22 (ANI): Kuwait on Sunday expressed concern over rising tension in the Gulf region after Iran seized a UK oil tanker, reported Sputnik.
Iranian Navy on Friday seized a British-flagged tanker Steno Impero vessel and stopped another Liberian-flagged ship in the Strait of the Hormuz for "violating international regulations."
Along with seizing one vessel, Iranian authorities also stopped another Liberian-flagged ship in the Strait of the Hormuz for "violating international regulations."
The United Kingdom has called Iran's actions to seize its tanker as "dangerous" and "illegal."
The United States, France and Germany have condemned Iran's actions.
Meanwhile, in the US, Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said there are no indications that the Iranians are prepared to fundamentally change the direction of their nation.(ANI)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 03:54 IST

Imran khan meets World Bank president

Washington [US], July 22 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is on a three-day visit to the US, on Sunday held talks with World Bank President David Malpass.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 03:47 IST

Pak: 9 killed, 30 injured in coordinated terror attacks

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 22 (ANI): At least nine people were killed and 30 others suffered injuries in coordinated terror attacks in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's (K-P's) Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 03:46 IST

Syria: 11 killed in multiple airstrikes

Damascus [Syria], July 22 (ANI): At least 11 people were killed in multiple airstrikes in rebel-held northwestern Syria on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 02:22 IST

After criticism, Pak aviation authority withdraws plastic...

Karachi [Pakistan], July 22 (ANI): After receiving criticism for making Plastic wrapping of luggage mandatory, Pakistan civil aviation watchdog on Sunday withdrew its decision.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 00:33 IST

MEA working for early release of 18 Indian on board Iran-seized...

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday assured that the Indian government is working to ensure the early release and repatriation of 18 Indians on board the British-flagged tanker which has been detained by Iran.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:43 IST

Hong Kong: Police use tear gas at protesters, violence breaks...

Hong Kong, July 21 (ANI): Riot police on Sunday fired tear gas at protesters here, after lakhs of people took to the streets for the seventh consecutive week against the now-suspended extradition bill.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:36 IST

Islam forced on Uighurs, claims China

Beijing [China], July 21 (ANI): In a white paper, China on Sunday defended its policies and claimed that Islam was forced upon Uighurs -- the ethnic community native to Xinjiang.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:19 IST

4 Democratic Congresswomen not capable of loving US, should...

Washington [USA], July 21 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that four Democratic Congresswomen are not capable of loving the United States and demanded an apology from them for the "horrible (hateful) things they have said."

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 22:58 IST

Initial results show win for PTI, independent candidates in ex-FATA polls

Peshawar [Pakistan], July 21 (ANI): Results of the now-concluded polls in the erstwhile FATA regions in Pakistan project a win for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and independent candidates.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 22:37 IST

Hafiz Saeed's arrest not linked to Imran Khan's US visit: Pak official

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 21 (ANI): UN-proscribed terrorist Hafiz Saeed's recent arrest is not linked to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the United States, a Pakistani official said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 22:10 IST

Once again, Maryam dons kurta demanding Nawaz's release

Lahore [Pakistan], July 21 (ANI): Wearing her heart on her sleeve quite literally, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz wore a kurta demanding the release of her father and jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 20:32 IST

Trump apprised of persecution of Mohajirs in Pak ahead of...

Washington [USA], July 21 (ANI): A US-based non-profit organisation, the South Asian Minorities Alliance Foundation, has written a letter to US President Donald Trump highlighting the abuses faced by Mohajirs in Pakistan, ahead of the leader's meeting with the South Asian country's Prime Minister Imra

Read More
iocl