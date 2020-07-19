Kuwait City [Kuwait], July 19 (ANI): Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah has successfully undergone surgery early on Sunday, the emir's office said.
"His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah ... has undergone surgery this morning, with thanks to God for its success," the head of the emir's office Sheikh Ali Jarrah al-Sabah said, as quoted by state news agency KUNA.
The 91-year-old was admitted to hospital for a medical checkup.
Yesterday, a royal order was issued assigning Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, the emir's designated successor, "to take over some constitutional jurisdictions of His Highness the Emir temporarily"
In August 2019, Kuwait acknowledged the emir suffered an unspecified medical "setback" that required him to be hospitalised. (ANI)
Kuwaiti's 91-yr-old ruler 'successfully' undergoes surgery
ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2020 16:01 IST
