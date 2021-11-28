Kyiv holding talks with partners on supply of military equipment, weapons to Ukraine: Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Kyiv [Ukraine], November 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says Kyiv is holding active talks with its partners on the supply of military equipment and weapons to Ukraine.

"I categorically reject the idea that arming Ukraine is akin to igniting the conflict. Russia wants Ukraine to remain weak, therefore, those who reject cooperation with us in military and defence are strengthening Russia's position. We are now in a very active dialogue with various partners who are ready to sell us military equipment and weapons to strengthen Ukraine's capabilities to defend itself," Kuleba told Die Zeit.

The foreign minister refused to name the countries that are cooperating with Ukraine on military supplies.



"Some EU countries do cooperate with us on military trade bilaterally. Some don't. But weapons are like money, they prefer silence. And so I will not be elaborating more on that here," Kuleba said.

He added that, in his opinion, Ukraine's NATO membership "is just a matter of time" even though there is scepticism on the issue.

Earlier this week, Kuleba said that Kyiv does not see any obstacles to the supply of weapons from any country and will raise this issue in negotiations with the new German government.

According to Ukraine's foreign minister, US material and technical assistance to Ukraine, this year amounted to"more than $130 million." US State Department spokesperson Ned Price this week that there is currently nothing to announce or preview in terms of US security assistance packages to Kyiv. (ANI/Sputnik)

