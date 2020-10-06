Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], October 6 (ANI/Sputnik): The Kyrgyz Central Election Commission has declared void the results of the parliamentary elections amid violent protests, a member of the commission said on Tuesday.
"The Central Election Commission made a decision to annul the results of the elections. There were 12 votes in favor," Gulnara Jurabaeva wrote on Facebook. (ANI/Sputnik)
Kyrgyz Central Election Commission annuls results of parliamentary elections
ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2020 14:46 IST
