Kyrgyz President declares state of emergency amid anti-govt protests

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], October 9 (ANI): Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov on Friday declared a state of emergency in Bishkek till October 21 amid anti-government protests, the presidential office told Sputnik.

"Kyrgyz Republic President Sooronbay Jeenbekov signed today, on October 9, a decree, according to which a state of emergency is declared on the territory of the city of Bishkek," a spokesperson for the presidential office said.



The spokesperson said the decidion was made due to mass rallies and subsequent violence, it is meant "to protect citizens life, health and safety and promote stabilization of the social and political situation."

Deputy Interior Minister Almazbek Orozaliev will serve as the commandant. A curfew will also be introduced in the city.

Under the decree, the Kyrgyz armed forces' General Staff is tasked with deploying "military units with military equipment" to Bishkek in order to "arrange checkpoints, suppress armed clashes, ensure law and order and protect civilians." (ANI)

