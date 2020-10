Bishkek [Kyrgryztan], October 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov said on Thursday that he had decided to step down.



"I am not holding on to power. I do now want to remain in the history of Kyrgyzstan as the president who shed blood and shot at his own people. This is why I have decided to resign," the president said in an address to the nation.

Jeenbekov urged Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov and other politicians to ensure that peace is restored. (ANI/Sputnik)