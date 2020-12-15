Kyrgyzstan adds 236 new COVID-19 cases

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], December 15 (ANI/ Xinhua): Kyrgyzstan reported on Tuesday 236 new COVID-19 cases, raising the nationwide tally to 77,910, authorities said.

The number of recoveries from the coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan increased to 70,867 after 417 more were recorded, while the death toll reached 1,316 with four additional deaths reported over the past day, Deputy Health Minister Nurbolot Usenbaev said at a briefing.



He also said that currently there are enough places to receive COVID-19 patients in Kyrgyzstan.

"We have 45 percent of the bed capacity in stock," Usenbaev said.

The deputy minister stressed that the epidemiological situation in the country remains tense and the population must observe all precautions. (ANI/ Xinhua)

