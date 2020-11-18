Kyrgyzstan's COVID-19 cases reach 67,894

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], November 18 (ANI/ Xinhua): Kyrgyzstan's COVID-19 cases reached 67,894 on Wednesday as 425 new cases have been registered across the country in the past 24 hours.

The national headquarters for combating COVID-19 said that the new cases included 110 in the capital city Bishkek and 117 in the northern region of Chui Oblast.

The number of recoveries from the coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan increased to 58,846 after 531 more have been added over the past day.



The headquarters also reported five new deaths, taking the national count to 1,212.

Still, there are 7,116 active COVID-19 cases in the country, 3,136 of them are receiving treatment in hospitals and 3,980 patients at home.

COVID-19 was first detected in Kyrgyzstan on March 18, and its first death was reported on April 2. (ANI/ Xinhua)

