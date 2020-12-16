Kyrgyzstan's COVID-19 cases top 78,151

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], December 16 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan reached 78,151 on Wednesday as 241 new cases were registered across the country in the past 24 hours, said Kyrgyz's Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19.

Kyrgyzstan conducted 3,141 coronavirus tests over the past day, added the agency.

A total of 71,270 patients have recovered, including 403 new recoveries, bringing the total cured and discharged to 71,270. Another related death has been registered, raising the death toll to 1,317.



Currently, 1,845 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, while 2,841 are being treated at home.

Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Elvira Surabaldieva said on Kyrgyz national radio Wednesday that the situation is stable but moderately difficult, warning people to avoid mass gatherings.

She also said the slight decrease in the number lately could be connected to the frosty weather.

The vice prime minister said that the primary task is to complete constructing hospitals in the country.

"Kyrgyzstan has been building new infectious disease hospitals, and some of them have been completed and put into operation," she said. (ANI/Xinhua)

