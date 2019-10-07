Lahore HC accepts application of Hafiz Saeed challenging his arrest in terror financing case

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 7 (ANI): The Lahore High Court on Monday accepted an application of Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, challenging his arrest in the terror-financing case.

The two-member bench of the Lahore HC, after hearing the arguments, has sought a detailed report from the Punjab government and counter-terrorism department in this regard on October 28.

The UN-designated global terrorist was arrested on July 17 in connection with the terror-financing case while on his way from Lahore to Gujranwala. The terrorist was charged with gathering funds for banned outfits.

On July 3, the top 13 leaders of the banned JuD, including Saeed and Naib Emir Abdul Rehman Makki, were booked in nearly two dozen cases of terror financing and money laundering under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. (ANI)

