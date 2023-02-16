Lahore HC rejects Imran Khan's plea seeking protective bail, directs him to appear before court

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 16 (ANI): The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday rejected former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's petition, seeking protection bail in a case registered against him over protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office, ARY News reported.

During the hearing in the court, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh dismissed the petition and directed Imran Khan's counsel to present the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in court on February 19 at 2 pm (local time), as per the ARY News report. He also ordered the provincial police chief to sit down with the former Pakistan PM's legal team and finalise security arrangements.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh said the petitioner had been summoned for 6:30 pm (local time). However, he failed to appear, as per the news report. Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh resumed the hearing on Imran Khan's petition seeking protective bail after an Islamabad court rejected his bail in a case related to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.

Imran Khan's lawyer said that their client will be present in the court within few minutes as he was on his way. However, the division bench said that Imran Khan should have appeared within the stipulated time given to him, as per the news report. PTI Chairman's lawyer tried to stop the court, however, the judge dismissed the plea, stating that neither the petitioner nor his senior counsel appeared in the court and petition is being dismissed.

Earlier in the day, the Lahore High Court (LHC) warned of issuing a contempt notice to Imran Khan on a petition seeking protective bail. Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh made the remarks after taking notice of the different signatures of Imran Khan on the affidavit and power of attorney presented in the court.



At the outset of the hearing, PTI Chairman's counsel, advocate Azhar Siddiq informed the court that they are pondering over issues related to Imran Khan's health and security.

"Former prime minister is meeting with his doctors," ARY News quoted Azhar Siddiq as saying and assured the court that Imran would be in court.

"We request the court to give us some time," he further said.

When the hearing resumed at 4 pm, Imran's counsel Siddiqui told LHC that his client wanted to withdraw the bail application as the Islamabad court had granted him relief. However, the judge observed that the PTI chief's signatures on the affidavit and power of attorney were different.

Imran Khan had approached the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking protective bail after the banking court in Islamabad rejected his bail in a case related to protests outside the ECP's office after his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference. (ANI)

