Lahore most polluted city in the world, as per US Air Quality Index

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 11 (ANI): Lahore is on top of the list of the most polluted cities in the world, according to air pollution data released by the US Air Quality Index.

The air quality in the city of Pakistan was recorded at over 600 on Wednesday.



Karachi stood at the fifth position on the list.

A level of 681 was recorded in Gulberg, 626 was recorded in Raiwind, 541 in Anarkali Market and 532 in Model Town, SAMAA TV reported.

Meanwhile, smog in Pakistan's Punjab province has also caused concerns among the authorities. (ANI)

