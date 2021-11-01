Lahore ranks second among top five most polluted cities in world

Lahore [Pakistan], November 1 (ANI): Pakistan's Lahore is ranked second among the top five cities with bad air quality in the world, reported local media.

Lahore recorded a particulate matter (PM) rating of 188 that places it under the "unhealthy" category of air quality, reported Dawn.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency regards air quality as satisfactory if the Air Quality Index is under 50.



The environmental experts of the country have blamed the transportation sector and industries, besides the burning of crops, for the pollution.

A resident of the city tweeted, "Air quality in Lahore is the worst. It's becoming increasingly difficult to be healthy in this pollution. All those planning to settle in Lahore should rethink their decision and settle elsewhere. We should also consider to change Lahore as a capital city. It's too populated," Dawn quoted the tweet.

Earlier in March this year, Pakistan was ranked as the second-most polluted country by IQAir global air quality report. (ANI)

