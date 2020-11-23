Lahore ranks world's most polluted city once again

Lahore [Pakistan], November 23 (ANI): Lahore has once again topped the list of most polluted cities in the world as its air quality index (AQI) recorded six times over the safe limit.

Citing the data by IQAir, a Swiss air technology company that pulls together air quality indices from across the world, Geo News reported that on Monday morning, Lahore was engulfed in a grey haze and recorded an AQI of 306.



The city's air quality has been classified as "hazardous", putting an additional burden on the fragile healthcare system amid a surge in coronavirus deaths and new infections.

The other city that made the list of the top 10 most polluted cities was Karachi. It ranked seventh with an AQI of 168.

The Swiss air quality monitor regards air quality as satisfactory if the AQI is below 50. (ANI)

