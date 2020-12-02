Lahore, world's third most polluted city

Lahore [Pakistan], December 2 (ANI): Pakistan's Lahore on Wednesday ranked as the third-most polluted city in the world, as per data by IQAir, a Swiss air technology company.

According to IQAir, at the time of filing this report, Lahore's Air Quality Index was recorded five times over the upper limit of a good range, reported Geo News.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency regards air quality as satisfactory if the AQI is under 50. However, Lahore's air quality was recorded at 250, considered "very unhealthy".

According to Geo News, in order to reduce smog, Punjab Disaster Management Authority has sealed 613 brick kilns, 2,148 industries, and impounded 8,579 vehicles, as per a report dated November 22.

The report also stated that the authority had arrested 478 people for flouting norms pollution curbing norms.

On November 23, Lahore that topped the list of most polluted cities in the world as its air quality index (AQI), was over six times the safe limit. (ANI)