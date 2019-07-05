Landslides triggered by heavy rains leave 1 dead, 5 injured in Japan

Kyushu [Japan], Jul 4 (ANI): Landslides, triggered by heavy rainfall, claimed the life of one civilian in southwestern Japan while five others were wounded on Thursday.

Over a million people were ordered to evacuate their homes in the region as the area received nearly a month's rainfall in a single day on Thursday.

Meanwhile, NHK World reported that rainfall in parts of Kagoshima and Miyazaki reached 1,000 millimetres since Friday which is more than double the average for July. There have been more than 30 landslides in the two prefectures.

Apart from this, an elderly woman is reported to be missing after her home was destroyed in a mudslide in Kagoshima's Soo City on Thursday morning.

Authorities have told civilians to swiftly evacuate to safety without waiting for any further advisories. (ANI)

