Representative Image
Representative Image

Lanka to revive suspended visa on arrival programme for 39 countries; excluding India, China

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 20:43 IST

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 10 (ANI): The Sri Lankan government plans to revive the visa on arrival and free visa programme, which was suspended after the Easter terror attacks that killed more than 250 people on April 21, for citizens of 39 countries from August 1.
The programme will, however, exclude Sri Lanka's top source markets, namely India and China, Daily Mirror reported.
On Tuesday, Sri Lanka's Tourism Development Minister, John Amaratunga, said that his ministry along with the Department of Immigration and Emigration are jointly working on a proposal to seek Cabinet approval to revive the free visa and visa on arrival programme.
The initiative which was to come into force from May 1 was suspended indefinitely following the Easter Sunday attacks that rattled several high-end hotels and churches across the country on April 21.
Amaratunga noted that the programme will be implemented as a trial for a period of six months.
He added that the programme could be extended to India and China as well in the future based on the success of the trial run.
The minister emphasised that a monitoring system would be in place to prevent "undesirable people" entering the country.
"We need a system to monitor who is arriving in Sri Lanka and to prevent criminals and other trouble makers entering the country," he stressed.
The countries that will be included in the visa on arrival programme are: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States of America, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia, Thailand and Switzerland. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 21:58 IST

Imran Khan to meet Donald Trump on July 22, White House confirms

Washington D.C. [USA], July 10 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet US President Donald Trump on July 22. The leaders will focus on improving bilateral ties between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 21:14 IST

'Sad Irony,' says Iran as IAEA holds emergency meeting on nuclear deal

Tehran [Iran], July 10 (ANI): Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday termed as a "sad irony" the convening of an emergency meeting by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the behest of the United States despite the Trump administration "ruining" the 2015 nuclear deal.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:49 IST

Malaysian Police arrest man with Babbar Khalsa International connections

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 10 (ANI): Malaysian police has arrested an Indian national under the Immigration Act for illegally entering their territory.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:15 IST

Jaishankar meets Bangladesh minister at Commonwealth conclave

London [UK], July 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar here on Wednesday met Bangladesh's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, MD Shahriar Alam, and discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:58 IST

UK ambassador to US resigns after calling Trump administration 'inept'

London [UK], July 10 (ANI): The British ambassador to the United States, Kim Darroch, who criticised President Donald Trump's administration as "diplomatically clumsy and inept," has put down his resignation, the UK's Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:51 IST

Pak court allows Nawaz Sharif's personal physician to visit him in jail

Lahore [Pakistan], July 10 (ANI): The Lahore High Court (LHC) has conditionally allowed personal physician of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif to visit the leader to conduct medical check-up in jail once in a week.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 15:03 IST

Saudi Crown Prince's sister on trial in France for assaulting craftsman

Paris [France], July 10 (ANI): The princess of Saudi Arabia, Hassa bint Salman Al Saud, is on trial in absentia in France after allegedly ordering her bodyguard to assault and humiliate a local French craftsman at her upmarket Avenue Foch luxury apartment here three years ago.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:20 IST

Man survives plunge into Niagara Falls

Ontario [Canada], July 10 (ANI): An unidentified man survived a 188-feet plunge into the Lower Niagara River with minor injuries on Tuesday, according to the Niagara Parks Police.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:01 IST

Joe Biden's tax returns show increased income after leaving office

Washington [USA], July 10 (ANI): Former US Vice President Joe Biden released his tax returns from 2016 to 2018 on Tuesday, revealing an exponential increase in his annual income after leaving office post Donald Trump's win at the 2016 Presidential elections.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 13:59 IST

Papua New Guinea: 16 women, children dead in tribal massacre

Hela [Papua New Guinea], July 10 (ANI): At least 16 women and children have died in a tribal massacre here, according to Hela Governor Philip Undialu.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 12:20 IST

Over 5,500 people injured, 1,048 killed due to infighting in Tripoli: WHO

Tripoli [Libya], July 10 (ANI): At least 5,558 people have been injured while a total of 1,048 people have lost their lives ever since infighting started in and around the Libyan capital of Tripoli in April, as per World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 12:09 IST

Al Qaeda chief threatens India over Kashmir, unveils Pak's role...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Terror group Al Qaeda's Chief, Ayman al-Zawahiri, has told "Mujahideen in Kashmir" to inflict "unrelenting blows" on the Indian Army and government in Jammu and Kashmir in a message released by the outfit's media wing, as per the Foundation for Defence of Democracies'

Read More
iocl