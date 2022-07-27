Laos plans to import fuel from Saudi Arabia

Vientiane [Laos], July 27 (ANI/Xinhua): The Lao government is considering importing fuel from Saudi Arabia and exporting agricultural produce to the oil-rich nation.

According to the local daily Vientiane Times on Wednesday, these issues were raised for discussions when Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Saleumxay Kommasith, held talks with his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, via video link last Thursday.

The two ministers said the two countries intended to strengthen economic ties and broaden cooperation in trade and investment, according to the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Specifically, the two ministers discussed the possibility of the sale of fuel from Saudi Arabia to Laos, and the export of Lao agricultural produce to Saudi Arabia.

The Lao government is committed to ensuring that sufficient supplies of fuel are provided to meet public demand and boost economic growth after a countrywide fuel shortage in May and June caused widespread disruption.

During the virtual meeting, Saleumxay spoke highly of growing friendly relations and cooperation between Laos and Saudi Arabia. Moreover, the two sides agreed to support one another in regional and international arenas. (ANI/Xinhua)

