Laos sees over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

Vientiane [Laos], November 20 (ANI/Xinhua): The Lao Ministry of Health reported 1,344 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the total to 61,239.

In the past 24-hour period, seven more patients died of the disease, bringing the death toll to 126, according to a report released by the Center of Information and Education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health.



The new infections included 1,341 local transmissions and three imported cases.

Among the community cases, 636 were reported in the Lao capital Vientiane, 185 in Luang Prabang, 101 in Vientiane province, 81 in Phongsaly, 79 in Champasak, 49 in Xayaboury, 40 in Bokeo, 32 in Savannakhet, 24 in Khammuan, 22 in Oudomxay, 21 in Bolikhamxay and Huaphan, 19 in Sekong, 18 in Luang Namtha, seven in Xaysomboun, three in Saravan, two in Xieng Khuang, and one in Attapeu province.

Laos reported its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 24 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

