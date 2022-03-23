Lavrov says end of Russia-Ukraine talks not good for US

Moscow [Russia], March 23 (ANI/Sputnik): It is not beneficial for the United States that Russia and Ukraine quickly complete the negotiation process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.



"It is difficult to get rid of the impression that American colleagues are holding Kyiv by the hand. If you read [the works of] political scientists, both ours and Western ones, the Americans simply proceed from the fact that it is unprofitable for them that this process be completed quickly. They expect to continue pumping weapons into Ukraine," Lavrov said at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

The United States apparently wants Russia to be engaged in hostilities as long as possible, the minister added. (ANI/Sputnik)

