Lavrov to participate in OSCE council meeting on December 2-3

Moscow [Russia], November 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Council meeting in Stockholm on December 2-3, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.



"On December 2-3, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to take part in the 28th meeting of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers, which will be held in Stockholm," Zakharova told at a briefing.

The meeting will discuss the situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan and Nagorno-Karabakh, according to Zakharova.

Lavrov plans to meet with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, foreign ministers of Spain, Serbia and Austria, among others, on the sidelines of the event. (ANI/Sputnik)

