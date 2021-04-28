Lawmaker from Imran Khan's PTI seen assaulting shopkeepers in viral video

Karachi [Pakistan], April 28 (ANI): In a video that has gone viral on social media, a National Assembly member of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was seen beating up shopkeepers inside a smartphone shop in Saddar, Karachi.

In the video, the PTI lawmaker Aslam Khan and his guards could be seen punching and kicking the shopkeepers, and sources said that his guards even pointed a gun at them, reported Geo News.



It is not clear on why the scuffle between the PTI lawmaker and the shopkeepers took place.

Both sides reached the Preedy police station after the incident. The representative of the association of Karachi traders also went to the police station to register a case against Aslam Khan, according to Geo News.

According to a shopkeeper, Aslam slapped him first, said a police official. "We will come to a conclusion only after an investigation," the official added. (ANI)

