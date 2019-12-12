Lawyers storm hospital in Lahore; 12 patients dead: Pak media report

Islamabad [Pakistan], Dec 11 (ANI): At least 12 patients died and 25 doctors sustained injures after hundreds of disgruntled lawyers stormed into the emergency ward of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore on Wednesday, Samaa reported, citing doctors.

"The lawyers smashed the mirrors, destroyed medicines and broke machinery in the emergency ward," said Grand Health Alliance Chairperson Dr Salman Haseeb. "They tortured the paramedic staff and stopped operations midway."

A large number of lawyers had gathered outside the PIC on Wednesday to protest against a video that went viral on social media yesterday, in which a doctor is seen narrating an encounter with some lawyers in front of a group, Dawn reported.

The protest, however, turned violent as the lawyers stormed into the hospital and damaged equipment, broke windows, and damaged cars parked outside.

Patients, some in ambulances, were unable to reach the hospital while those receiving treatment were left unattended due to the chaos.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan, who arrived at the hospital, said that "lawyers had tried to kidnap" him. In a video, he can be seen being manhandled by a group of protesting lawyers.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the incident and directed the Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to launch an immediate inquiry into the incident. (ANI)

