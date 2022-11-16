Leaders of NATO and G7 offer 'full support' to Poland's investigation into explosion

Bali [Indonesia], November 16 (ANI): The leaders of NATO and G7 have offered full support and assistance to Poland's ongoing investigation into the explosion that happened near its border with Ukraine. In a joint statement issued after the "emergency meeting" held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, the leaders said that they spoke about the explosion in Poland and agreed to remain in contact to determine the next steps as the investigation proceeds.

The joint statement of NATO and G7 leaders reads, "We discussed the explosion that took place in the eastern part of Poland near the border with Ukraine. We offer our full support for and assistance with Poland's ongoing investigation. We agree to remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as the investigation proceeds."

The leaders of NATO and G7 condemned Russia's "barbaric missile attacks" on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure. After the meeting, the Leaders of Canada, the European Commission, the European Council, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States in a joint statement reiterated their "steadfast support" for Ukraine and its people in the face of Russia's offensive.

The leaders affirmed readiness to hold Russia accountable for its "brazen attacks" on the Ukrainian communities. They offered condolences to the families of victims in Poland and Ukraine. Biden convened an "emergency meeting" of G7 and NATO leaders after an explosion occurred in Poland, that claimed the lives of two people.

The joint statement of NATO and G7 leaders reads, "We reaffirm our steadfast support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the face of ongoing Russian aggression, as well as our continued readiness to hold Russia accountable for its brazen attacks on Ukrainian communities, even as the G20 meets to deal with the wider impacts of the war."



Addressing reporters after the meeting, US President Joe Biden said, "We agreed to support Poland's investigation into the explosion in rural Poland, near the Ukrainian border. And I'm going to make sure we figure out exactly what happened." Emphasizing 'total unanimity' among world leaders over the matter, Biden said, "We are going to collectively determine our next step as we investigate and proceed. There was total unanimity among the folks at the table."

When asked if Russia is responsible for the explosion in Poland, Biden said, "There is preliminary information that contests that. I don't want to say that until we completely investigate. But it's unlikely, in the minds of the trajectory, that it was fired from Russia. But we will see."

Biden said that the leaders also discussed Russian missile strikes and called Moscow's actions "totally unconscionable." Addressing reporters after the meeting, Biden said, "We also discussed the latest series of Russian missile attacks, which are continuing the brutality and inhumanity that they have demonstrated throughout this war against Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructures. And they've been totally unconscionable, what they're doing."

The Russian Defence Ministry has dismissed Polish media reports about Moscow's missiles landing in Poland. Terming the claims as a "deliberate provocation", the Russian Defence Ministry said that the Russian military did not carry out any strike that targeted the Ukrainian-Polish border zone. It further said that Russian firepower has no relation with the "scene in Przewod."

"Polish mass media and officials commit deliberate provocation to escalate situation with their statement on alleged impact of Russian rockets at Przewodow," TASS quoted Russian Defence Ministry as saying in a statement.

"Russian firepower has launched no strikes at the area between the Ukrainian-Polish border," it added. (ANI)

