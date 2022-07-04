Lebanon arrests 31 over illegal immigration attempt

Beirut [Lebanon], July 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Lebanon's state security on Monday arrested 31 people, including women and children, over their illegal immigration attempt, the National News Agency reported.

The arrested people, whose nationalities were not specified, attempted to escape Lebanon by boat from the northern town of Qalamoun.



They were referred to judicial bodies for investigation and other legal procedures.

Hundreds of refugees attempted to escape the country over the past few months in light of Lebanon's steep financial crisis.

In April, a boat carrying more than 80 Lebanese and Syrian migrants sank off the coast near the northern city of Tripoli, with only 45 of them being rescued. (ANI/Xinhua)

