Lebanon imposes COVID curfew for unvaccinated residents: Health Minister

Beirut [Lebanon], December 2 (ANI/Sputnik): Lebanon will impose a curfew for COVID-19 unvaccinated residents, Minister of Health Firass Abiad said on Wednesday.



"From December 17 to January 9, there are restrictions on movement from 7:00 pm to 6:00 am. Excluded from movement restrictions are those who have received at least one dose," Abiad announced after a meeting of the Lebanese government, as quoted by local Al-Jazeed broadcaster.

Recently, there has been a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in Lebanon. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, as of December 1, 672,548 cases of COVID-19 were detected in the country, with 8,735 people died. (ANI/Sputnik)

