Legit of Merit to PM Modi reflects strong Indo-US strategic partnership, says Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi being awarded the prestigious Legion of Merit by the United States, reflected the strong strategic partnership between the two countries and expressed confidence that this relationship will grow in the coming years.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar lauded PM Modi's efforts for recognising and guiding relations between India and the US.

"The prestigious Legion of Merit, awarded to PM @narendramodi reflects the strong India-US strategic partnership today. PM recognised its true potential and guided its progress. Confident that the relationship will continue to grow in the years ahead," he tweeted.

Earlier, US National Security Advisor Robert C. O' Brien informed that President Donald Trump had presented PM Modi with the prestigious Legion of Merit, a top US honour, for his leadership in elevating India and US strategic partnership.

"Deeply honoured," wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media platform after receiving the award.



"It recognises the efforts of the people of India & the US to improve bilateral ties, reflected in the bipartisan consensus in both countries about the Indo-US Strategic Partnership," Modi further said.

The medal was accepted by Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu on the behalf of the Indian Prime Minister.

"'President @realDonaldTrump presented the Legion of Merit to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the U.S.-India strategic partnership. Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS accepted the medal on behalf of Prime Minister Modi." tweeted National Security Council (NSC) quoting NSA O'Brien.

The Legion of Merit Medal was established by Congress on July 20, 1942. It is awarded to members of the US military and foreign military members and political figures who have displayed exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements.

It is one of the highest military medals that can be awarded to foreign officers. (ANI)

