LF's Hazzys to enter Southeast Asia's largest online shopping platform Shopee

Seoul [South Korea], April 6 (ANI/Global Economic): Lifestyle Brand Company LF announced on Monday that its flagship fashion brand, Hazzys, has established an official brand mall on Shopee Singapore, the largest online shopping platform in Southeast Asia.



This brand mall is in the form of a shop-in-shop (store within the store) and is the first comprehensive mall that showcases men's and women's fashion, accessories, and golf wear among Korean fashion brands.

Shopee has 600 million users in seven Asian countries, including Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan. As of last year, more than 10 million vendors entered the store, and the total number of orders and transactions amounted to 2.8 billion and 40 trillion won, respectively.

Sang-gyun Kim, Vice President of LF Fashion Business Department, said, "Following Singapore, where online shopping is rapidly popularising, we will facilitate entry into other major Southeast Asian countries including Indonesia to promote Hazzys as a representative K-fashion brand." (ANI/Global Economic)

