LG Electronics supplies infotainment system to Renault's new EV

Seoul [South Korea], November 2 (ANI/Global Economic): LG Electronics announced on the 1st that it has supplied the next-generation infotainment system to French automaker Renault Group's new electric vehicle (EV) model 'Megane E-Tech'.

LG Electronics and Renault unveiled a next-generation infotainment system jointly developed by the two companies at 'IAA Mobility 2021' held in Munich, Germany in September. This infotainment system is based on Google's Android Automotive OS.

It applied Android 10, the latest version of Android OS, and obtained Google Automotive Services (GAS) license. The GAS provides various Google services and Android apps available on Android automotive devices. This system is the first to obtain the GAS license for the Android 10 version.



Considering that about 70 per cent of the mobile device OS share is Android OS, customers using Android OS can easily adapt to the automobile infotainment system. In addition, this system is simple and intuitive, so anyone using other OS can also easily use it.

The two companies first developed a software platform that can run separately from the hardware. This platform supports Ethernet interfaces, a short-range communication network between cluster (dashboard) and CID (central information display), allowing customers use Google map or control music and videos on the cluster.

Also, the platform is equipped with FOTA (Firmware over the air) system, which is automatically updated via wireless Internet, so users can always use the latest version of the OS. In addition, the charging status of EV can be checked outside the vehicle.

"The digital cockpit has rapidly changed the way drivers and passengers interact with vehicles to improve personalization and comfort," said Thierry Cammal, Vice President of Renault Software Factory Alliance Global. "Continuous cooperation with LG Electronics played an important role in applying excellent Android cockpit to Megane E-Tech." (ANI/Global Economic)

