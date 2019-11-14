LHC asks govt to file response in Nawaz Sharif flying abroad case

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 14 (ANI): A Pakistan court adjourned the hearing in a case filed by PML-N for the removal of Nawaz Sharif's name from the no-fly list and asked the government to submit a response in the matter.

The Lahore High Court was approached by PML-N president and Nawaz's brorther Shehbaz Sharif against the condition imposed by the government on Nawaz's travel, Dunya News reported. The court has adjourned the matter till Friday.

PML-N lawyer Amjad Pervaiz told the court that Nawaz has been granted bail on the medical ground but the government has still not removed Nawaz Sharif from ECL.

The party has appealed to the court to allow the former prime minister to leave the country without any condition, including submission of surety bonds and only one-time stay abroad for four weeks on medical grounds.

Addressing a press conference alongside the PML-N's top leadership earlier in the day, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif accused the government to playing "dirty politics" on the former prime minister's health, reported Dawn.

PML-N decision comes a day after Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Farogh Naseem announced that Sharif will be given "one-time" permission to travel aboard for his medical treatment for a period of four weeks. The permission will be subject to the Sharif family submitting an indemnity bond "to the tune of Paksitani rupee 7-7.5 billion."

Nawaz is required to travel to London for treatment as his health deteriorated in the Kot Lakhpat jail where he was serving seven-year imprisonment in a corruption case.

Nawaz was rushed to hospital from Kot Lakhpat jail last month after his personal physician Dr Adnan raised an alarm over his deteriorating health. Doctors have been struggling to bring his platelet count -- that had dropped to dangerous levels -- back to normal.

Sharif was expected to leave Pakistan on Sunday. However, his ticket had been canceled as the authorities did not remove his name from the ECL list.

The federal government and National Accountability Bureau were both hesitant to take off Nawaz Sharif's name from the ECL, sources told Geo News. (ANI)

