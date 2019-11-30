Libyan government accuses Haftar's army of attacking airstrip in Kabaw

Tripoli [Libya], Nov 30 (ANI): The UN-backed government of Libya on Friday (local time) accused Haftar's eastern-based, self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) of attacking a civilian airstrip in the town of Kabaw, about 230 kilometers southwest of the capital city of Tripoli.

The air force of the east-based army targeted an airstrip used for humanitarian purposes in Kabaw, Xinhua news agency reported after quoting government spokesman Mohamed Gonono.

The spokesman, however, did not divulge any detail regarding human casualties caused by the airstrike.

Gonono further said that the UN-backed government forces foiled the east-based army's attempts to infiltrate into Hira area, some 60 km south of the capital.

The east-based army said it had taken over parts of Hira area, causing "great human and material losses" to the UN-backed government forces.

The east-based army, led by Khalifa Haftar, has been leading a military campaign in and around Tripoli since early April, attempting to take over the city and topple the UN-backed government.

Libya has been plagued by insecurity and political division since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. (ANI)

