Libya's LNA leader leaves Moscow without signing ceasefire deal: Russia

Moscow [Russia], Jan 14 (Sputnik/ANI): Leader of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar, has left Moscow following talks on the settlement of Libya's political crisis, without signing a ceasefire agreement and work on conflict resolution will continue, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Yes," a representative from the ministry said when asked whether Haftar had left Russia not having signed the ceasefire agreement with Libya's internationally recognised prime minister, Fayez Sarraj.

"Work will continue (on conflict settlement)," the ministry said.

On Monday, Sarraj and Haftar met in the Russian capital for talks mediated by Russia and Turkey.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that Haftar had asked for a little extra time to look at a draft ceasefire agreement between Libya's conflicting sides. (Sputnik/ANI)

