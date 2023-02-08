LiFE initiative proposed by PM Modi can help address climate challenges: International Energy Agency top official

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 8 (ANI): G20 countries can use LiFE initiative, first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a source of inspiration, said Fatih Birol, Executive Director of International Energy Agency (IEA).

He said the initiative can help address climate challenges

"I was honoured to be requested by Prime Minister Modi for a bilateral meeting. In the meeting, I talked about the great achievements that India made in the last few years on energy, bringing electricity to millions of Indians, Ujjwala scheme, pushing renewable energy and putting India at the centre of the global international affairs, so this was really excellent," Birol said in an interview with ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Mission LiFE movement (Lifestyle for the Environment) at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat in October last year.

Birol said LIFE initiative of the Prime Minister is a source of inspiration for other countries and can help in meeting climate challenges.

IEA with its energy experts will work towards LIFE objectives for G20 countries.

He said if they are able to implement the initiative, it will help in reaching climate goals.

Birol said that the IEA has prepared a report on LiFE mission.

The report says that if the entire world follows the guidelines that Prime Minister Modi summarized in the initiative, global emissions will go down significantly.

"People need to pay less money for energy services, and there'll be less inequality in the world. We will have fewer climate problems, the economies will be better off," Birol said.

He said that the world needs to invest in clean energy and investments are required in renewable.

"Many developing countries do not have the financial muscles or financial means to make these investments. I believe it is the job of the rich countries to help the developing countries to finance their clean energy investments," he said.

"It's also a job for international financial institutions such as International Monetary Fund to help developing countries mobilize clean energy investments. For me, this is the top priority when it comes to global energy investments," he added.

First proposed by the Prime Minister at COP 26, Mission LiFE is envisioned as an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment. (ANI)