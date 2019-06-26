A child undergoing treatment in a hospital in Nepal after being struck by lightening on Tuesday.
A child undergoing treatment in a hospital in Nepal after being struck by lightening on Tuesday.

Lightning kills 6 in Nepal

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 19:19 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 26 (ANI): At least six people, including three children, were killed while one person sustained an injury in two incidents of the lightning strike in Nepal. The incidents happened in the southern districts of Rupandehi and Dang late on Tuesday.
Police said that the three men, belonging to Rupandehi district, were working on the field when they were struck by the lightning. They have been identified as Bhagwan Das Loadh, Nandaram Aryal and Chandra Bahadur BK.
"At the time they (the three men) were working on the field. Aryal and BK died at Province Hospital whereas Loadh breath his last at Crimson Hospital while undergoing treatment," Superintendent of Police, Rupandehi Hridaya Thapa informed ANI.
In a separate incident, four children were struck by a bolt while they were playing under a mango tree in Dang district at around 5:30 pm (local time). The incident claimed the lives of three children, identified as Sajan Chaudhary (12), Bibek Chaudhary (13) and Ramit Chaudhary (10), while one is undergoing treatment at a district hospital.
Lightning strikes are common in Nepal during the monsoon season.
Data from the country's National Emergency Operation Center suggests that this year alone, at least 31 people have lost their lives while 139 others got injured in such incidents. Last year, 68 people were killed and 400 others were injured in the incidents of lightning. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 20:10 IST

US would do everything to ensure India has adequate crude imports: Pompeo

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): United States appreciates India efforts to move away from purchasing Iranian and Venezuelan oil imports and will do everything to ensure that it has adequate crude supplies, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 18:32 IST

Iran largest state sponsor of terror: Pompeo

New Delhi, [India], June 26 (ANI) With India holding to its views on Iran from a geographical perspective, United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Wednesday said that Tehran is the largest state sponsor of terror and there is a shared understanding of threat which needs to be deterred.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 16:49 IST

India, US discuss differences on trade

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): India and the US on Wednesday acknowledged there were issues between the two countries on trade and committed themselves to removing diffferences between them.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:01 IST

Mueller to publicly testify on July 17

Washington [US], June 26 (ANI): United States Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who in April submitted his reports on the alleged Russian collusion in 2016 presidential polls, has agreed to publicly testify in front of the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees on July 17.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 13:03 IST

Pakistan refuses visa to 58 Sikhs for pilgrimage

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 26 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday refused visas to 58 Sikh pilgrims who wanted to go there to observe the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.  

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 12:39 IST

Pompeo meets EAM Jaishankar, NSA Doval

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 11:57 IST

India's candidature for UNSC non-permanent seat receives...

United Nations, June 26 (ANI): In a diplomatic win, India's candidature for a non-permanent seat of the UN Security Council for a two-year term has been unanimously endorsed by the Asia-Pacific group.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 11:06 IST

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Modi, expresses US...

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday and expressed Trump administration's interest in building stronger relations with India.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 10:04 IST

Pompeo to hold talks with NSA Ajit Doval

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, who is in India on a three-day visit, is slated to meet National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval here on Wednesday to hold talks on a host of issues, including terrorism and defence.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 09:34 IST

Pompeo to pitch for lower trade barriers during talks with Modi,...

Washington [US], June 26 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will put forward the US' demand for reducing trade barriers imposed by India during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 07:54 IST

Modi visit is proof that island nation is safe: Sri Lanka...

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sri Lanka is a proof that the country is safe, said the island nation Tourism Minister John Amaratunga.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 23:49 IST

Melania Trump's spokesperson Stephanie Grisham named White House...

Washington DC [USA], Jun 25 (ANI): Melania Trump's chief spokesperson Stephanie Grisham has been named as the next White House Press Secretary and Communications Director, the US first Lady announced on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl