Liquefied gas tank explosion in Russia's Kazan kills 1, injures 3

Kazan [Russia], June 13 (Sputnik/ANI): A gas explosion at a Gazprom distribution centre in the Russian city of Kazan has killed one person and left three injured, the regional emergency services told Sputnik.

"A 100-cubic-meter (3,531 cubic feet) above-ground liquefied gas storage tank exploded on Severo-Zapadnaya Street, followed by a fire," a spokesman said, adding that there was a risk of the fire spreading to other tanks.

In a later statement, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik that a Mil Mi-8 helicopter will be used to extinguish the blaze.

"At 21:56 [18:56 GMT], a fire was reported at a Gazprom Liquefied Gas LLC distribution center. There was believed to be an explosion of a 100-cubic-meter above-ground liquefied gas storage tank, followed by a fire. There is a threat of the level 4 fire spreading to other tanks," the emergencies ministry said.

Firefighters are on hand attempting to extinguish the blaze, the ministry said. (Sputnik/ANI)

