Lithuanian legislators to visit Taiwan amid tensions with China

Taipei [Taiwan] October 4 (ANI): Amid ongoing tensions with Beijing over Taipei, Lithuanian legislators are planning a visit to Taiwan in December, a media report said.

Chairman of a Taiwan friendship group at the parliament, Matas Maldeikis said that he is planning to travel to Taiwan with a group of colleagues in early December, reported Taiwan News citing CNA.

Calling on like-minded nations to resist authoritarianism worldwide, Maldeikis emphasised that the establishment of the 'Taiwanese Representative Office' in Lithuania was only the first step on a road to improve bilateral political and economic relations with the country.

As Taipei announced in July that its planned office in Vilnius would bear the name "Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania," relations between China and the Baltic nation have deteriorated, with recalls of ambassadors and Beijing imposing economic sanctions, according to Taiwan News.

The Lithuanian Parliament on Thursday approved a motion. It sets out the legal basis for the country opening representative offices in countries that are not official allies, such as Taiwan.

Maldeikis said that Lithunioa and Taiwan have faced similar historic challenges.

He made the remark in a letter to Chiu Chih-wei -- Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker -- who invited him to Taiwan.

Lithuania has drawn support across Europe over the past few months as China tried to target it. European Parliament and European legislators have called for courage and stronger vocal support of Vilnius, according to Taiwan News. (ANI)