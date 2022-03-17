Lithuanian parliament unanimously adopts resolution urging UN to close sky over Ukraine

Moscow, March 17 (ANI/Sputnik) - The Lithuanian parliament unanimously adopted a resolution calling on the UN to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine at a meeting on Thursday, according to the vote's results.



The Seimas of Lithuania appeals to the UN so that "the civilian population can safely leave war zones and territories ... controlled by Russia, as well as safe convoys with humanitarian aid are provided; and the airspace over the territories in question, as well as over Ukrainian nuclear power plants and nuclear waste storage facilities, is declared a no-fly zone."

All 100 lawmakers who were present at the meeting backed the resolution, as broadcast by LRT. (ANI/Sputnik)

