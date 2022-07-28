Load-shedding crisis, tax on electricity bills lead to massive protest in PoK

Muzaffarabad [PoK], July 28 (ANI): The Poonch division of the Jammu Kashmir National Students Federation (JKNSF) has launched a protest movement against load shedding and unjustified taxes on electricity bills in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In a statement, the JKNSF said demonstrators blocked various highways on the call of Awami Action Committees. The statement said that protestors were subjected to state terrorism and baseless cases were registered against them on charges of blocking highways.

"In this regard, the state has resorted to witch-hunting and political victimization against protestors, particularly nationalists and freedom-loving leaders," the statement added.



According to JKNSF, the ongoing movement by Awami Action Committees enjoys the total support of political parties, traders' associations, transport unions and lawyers' unions.

The government has fully realized the might of the people and it knows that no power on the earth can stop them from getting their due rights if they are determined and have firm resolve to get their rights.

The JKNSF statement further said, "Though tyrant, audacious and shameless rulers have crossed all limits of enmity against the people, this oppressive act of the government has increased public awareness and has encouraged the common people to follow the path of continuous struggle for their rights. This spirit can take the form of civil disobedience against the oppression of the government in coming days."

The JKNSF is playing its role as an advance party in this people's movement from the very first day. Cases against the central president and other senior leaders have been registered.

JKNSF directed all of its activists to play their all-out role in Awami Action Committees in their respective areas to further strengthen and organize the movement. (ANI)

