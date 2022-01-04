Local Hindu businessman shot dead in Pakistan's Sindh province

Sindh [Pakistan], January 4 (ANI): 44-year-old Hindu Businessman Sunil Kumar was shot dead by unidentified persons at Anaj Mandi in Sindh Province of Pakistan.



The shooting led to the shutdown of the city. Later, a dharna was held at a local police station demanding immediate arrest of the killers, according to Pakistan's vernacular media reports on January 2.

The attack on Kumar is yet another example of continuing atrocities against minorities in Pakistan, especially Hindus, Ahmadiyyas and Christians.

In recent years, there has been a surge in attacks on minorities and also their places of worship in Pakistan. The country has been slammed by the international community for not safeguarding the interest of minorities. (ANI)

