Lockdown: 41 Pakistani nationals return home via Attari-Wagah border

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): As many as 41 Pakistani nationals, who were stranded in India during the lockdown due to coronavirus, were repatriated to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border on Thursday.

They came to India on different visas including visit, pilgrimage and medical and were stuck in places such as Agra, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab.

"The High Commission closely followed up and coordinated with the Indian side as well as the relevant stakeholders in Islamabad for early repatriation of these Pakistanis," said Pakistan High Commission here in a statement.

India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 12,759 the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reported over 7000 coronavirus cases. (ANI)

