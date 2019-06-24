Representative image
Representative image

Locusts from Iran endanger cotton crops in Pakistan

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 09:13 IST

Sindh [Pakistan], Jun 24 (ANI): Things don't seem to be looking up for Pakistan's economy, as a locust attack from Iran has put around 2,00,000 acres of cotton crop in the line of devastation in Sindh.
Farmers from Pakistan's second-largest cotton producing province are facing sleepless nights over the latest pest attack, despite efforts by the government to minimise damage, according to Arab News.
Cotton runs Pakistan's textile industry, generating scores of jobs. The country cannot afford to lose its cotton, especially at a time when it has secured a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund. Pesticide-mounted vehicles and aircraft have been deployed by the government to control the situation.
"On 25th May, we spotted the locusts for the first time when they were about 18 km away from irrigated land in Sindh," Arab News quoted a local farmer and president of a local agriculture chamber as saying.
Favourable weather conditions have multiplied the locust population. "It forced us to raise alarm bells and inform the authorities," the farmer added.
Locusts first emerged from Sudan and Eritrea in January this year. By February, they had hit Saudi Arabia and Iran before heading to Pakistan's Balochistan in March.
"Saudi Arabia quickly launched a control operation, but the undetected and uncontrolled gregarious locusts moved toward Iran," Muhammad Tariq Khan, a high ranking official at Pakistan's Ministry of National Food Security and Research, told Arab News.
"The conditions (for breeding) were conducive for them in Balochistan due to rainfall," he added.
Agricultural produce like pomegranate, watermelon, grain and cotton have been affected in Balochistan. Officials have maintained that not much damage has been caused, even though the exact extent of the damage is yet to be revealed.
Despite the government claim that the damage was not too high, farmers said that the destruction was colossal.
"Despite a massive attack, the damage was not too high," said Liaquat Shahwani, Balochistan government's spokesperson.
"They haven't even spared the trees," said Naseer Baloch, a farmer in Kharan.
The last major locus attack in Pakistan happened back in 1993 and 1997. However, due to the lack of statistical data, the damage could not be compared. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 08:43 IST

Angry Pak cricket fans tear down anti-Pak posters outside Lord's stadium

London [UK], June 24 (ANI): A group of Pakistani cricket fans tore down posters and banners put up by Baloch activists outside Lord's Cricket stadium highlighting the deplorable human right conditions in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 07:03 IST

Former Afghan PM praises Pak's role in peace process

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 24 (ANI): Afghanistan's former Prime Minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar on Sunday lauded Pakistan's role in the Afghan peace process, during a visit to the country for a conference.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 06:13 IST

Himachal CM on four-day visit to UAE to woo investors

Dubai [UAE] Jun 24 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is on a four-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates in a bid to attract investment to his State in various sectors including horticulture and tourism.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 05:16 IST

1 killed, 7 injured after Houthis attack Saudi's Abha airport

Abha [Saudi Arabia], Jun 24 (ANI): A Syrian national was killed while seven other people were injured after Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked the Abha International Airport here on Sunday, according to the Arab Coalition's spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 05:14 IST

Russia: Police kill knife-wielding man after two officers...

Chechnya [Russia], Jun 24 (ANI): A knife-wielding man was killed in a confrontation with the police after he stabbed two officers near the residence of the head of Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, here on Sunday evening.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 05:12 IST

Former Democratic Congressman joins US Presidential race

Washington [USA], Jun 24 (ANI): Increasing the pool of Democrats vying to run in the 2020 Presidential elections, former US Representative and retired Naval officer Joe Sestak declared his candidacy for the post on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 04:31 IST

Pompeo heads to Saudi, UAE to discuss escalating tensions with Iran

Washington [USA], Jun 24 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo left for Saudi Arabia and the UAE on Sunday to hold talks regarding the escalating tensions with Iran, especially after Tehran downed a US military drone in the Gulf of Oman recently.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 03:40 IST

Pakistan: Man rapes 12-year-old girl, abandons her in a field

Rahim Yar Khan [Pakistan], Jun 24 (ANI): A man allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl in the Basti Mohana area here on Sunday and abandoned her in a field after the sexual assault.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 03:39 IST

Istanbul mayoral re-run: Erdogan congratulates Opposition...

Istanbul [Turkey], Jun 24 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the Opposition party's mayoral candidate for his projected win at the local elections' re-run here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 00:13 IST

10 injured after blast rocks military hospital in Rawalpindi,...

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], Jun 24 (ANI): At least 10 people were allegedly injured after a "huge" blast rocked a military hospital here on Sunday, according to Pakistani Twitter users.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 22:55 IST

Sirisena for repealing 19th Amendment which curtails Presidential powers

Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 23 (ANI): President Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday called for repealing the 19th Amendment to the country's Constitution, which has curtailed the presidential powers, saying it is a reason of "political uncertainty" in the country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 21:52 IST

Trump says he just wants results on Iran nuclear deal

Washington [US], June 23 (ANI): After days of escalations, US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he just wants results on the nuclear deal with Iran.

Read More
iocl