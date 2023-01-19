Lok Sabha Speaker calls on Tanzanian PM, says solutions to global issues require joint action

Dar-es-Salaam [Tanzania], January 19 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation (IPD) to Tanzania, called on Prime Minister of Tanzania Kassim Majaliwa and said that solutions to global issues require joint action.

Taking to Twitter, Birla said, "Fruitful meeting with Hon'ble Prime Minister of Tanzania, H.E. Mr. @KassimMajaliwa_. Shared thoughts on wide-ranging issues of mutual interest. Reiterated our commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties & cooperation in multilateral fora."

"Mentioned India's perspective that solutions to global issues like climate change require collective action. Strengthening relationships in the post-Covid world order, development of tourism, health infrastructure, parliamentary cooperation & several other issues were discussed," he added.



Birla, who reached Tanzania on Wednesday, during the meeting said that the solutions to global issues like climate change require joint action. He further said that India and Tanzania are important maritime nations in the Indian Ocean Region.

During the meeting, Birla also added that the relationship has been developed over between the two maritime nations has developed over centuries on the basis of mutual political understanding, deep faith of both nations in democratic systems of Governance, and multifaceted economic-commercial relations.

Mentioning about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tanzania in July 2016, Birla noted that the visit was an important milestone in the relations between the two countries. India always looks forward to continuing the course of high-level visits between the two countries to further strengthen and develop mutual relations, observed Birla.



Observing that the Indian-origin community in Tanzania forms an important link between the people of the two countries, Birla said that he was happy that the people of the Indian community have assimilated within Tanzania for centuries and are contributing to the economic development of the country, working alongside Tanzanians. Birla expressed confidence that India will continue to remain a reliable partner in Tanzania's development journey.

Mentioning that Trade and investment between the two countries have grown over the years, Birla noted India is investing in Tanzania in diverse sectors like ports, health services, agro-processing and small-scale enterprises. He added that Water sector projects are also underway in Tanzania and Zanzibar. Birla also expressed pride saying that Tanzanian Students have obtained higher education in many universities in India.

Speaking in the context of the close relationship between the two maritime nations, Birla said that the defence partnership between India and Tanzania has grown significantly over the years. He added that for the first time, many remarkable achievements have been made in this area; like the bilateral defence expo and training programs for capacity building. He added that we look forward to further development of cooperation and mutual partnership between the two countries in the defence arena in the future.

Speaking about India's leadership of the G20 Birla informed that in this sequence, the Parliament of India will also organize the P20 conference of the Speakers of the Parliaments of the G20 countries this year. Birla added that India being the world's largest democracy will try to effectively resolve global issues through this platform.

Strengthening relationships in the post-Covid world order, development of tourism, health infrastructure, parliamentary cooperation and several other issues were discussed between the dignitaries.

During his visit, Birla interacted with the Tanzanian Alumni. Speaking on this occasion, Birla said that India has always been and will always be a reliable partner in the development journey of Tanzania. The Indian education system with an inclusive approach and assured academic and career development attract students from all over the world to study in India, added Birla.

Later on, he met the Indian business communities' members and apprised them of the enabling business environment being provided by the Government of India. Birla was informed that the business community in Tanzania is getting support and cooperation from the Government of India.

"During the visit to Tanzania, met members of the Tanzania-India business forum & apprised them of the enabling business environment being provided by the Government of India. They appreciated Govt. of India for its consistent support and cooperation," Lok Sabha Speaker tweeted.

Birla was also informed that most of the members of the business community come to India for education and then come back to Tanzania for business and investment. Shri Birla assured that their sentiments will be communicated to the Government. (ANI)

