London-based activist raises concern over atrocities in PoK, says 'every party needs reform'

London [UK], August 25 (ANI): London-based rights activist Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri raised concern over the rights of the poeple of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and said that every political party needs reform.



During the event on August 24, UKPNP's exiled Chairman discussed the "neglected" condition of the people of the PoK. He also mentioned Imran Khan's regime and said that "every party needs reform".Mentioning Imran Khan's"one-page" agenda for Pakistani, Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri said, "when it comes to our (Kashmiri's) right, they start negotiations".The London-based rights activist has always been raising his voice against the Pakistan security agencies which continue to commit rights abuses in the region and deprive the local people of basic rights.Shaukat Kashmiri, who hails from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), had earlier said that his people have faced the worst kind of discrimination since 1948. He said gross human rights violations are committed by the security agencies."Even when I was in PoK and worked as an attorney at law, even then I was kidnapped by the agencies. My fault was that I raised issues concerning human rights and life and liberty of the people," the activist had said in a podcast for the Dublin-based Human Rights Sentinel.

Shaukat Kashmiri explained how, the occupation of land which was once illegal, was legalised by the "puppet government" of Imran Khan's government.

He said the forest land of the people was occupied by the Pakistan military, leading to an adverse effect on the environment.

Earlier, Shaukat Kashmiri had said the new regime in Pakistan has inherited the legacy of the economic and political mess left behind by Imran Khan.

Kashmiri activists have time and again knocked on the door of the international community to intervene in the rapidly worsening human rights situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

They haven't, however, received much success as all that the global bodies have come up with so far is mere condemnation and no tangible action.

The activists, however, say they are not going to give up and their fight against Pakistan atrocities will continue until their demands are fulfilled and rights are restored.

Meanwhile, the United Kashmir Peoples' National Party (UKPNP) in March, had organised the 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council in front of the United Nations office in Geneva. (ANI)

